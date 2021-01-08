Watch

Gabrielle Union Cracks Up As Daughter Kaavia, 2, Refuses To Share Pasta With Her In Hilarious Video

Gabrielle Union couldn’t stop laughing when her two-year old daughter, Kaavia, did everything she could to block her mom from eating her pasta. She was NOT having it!

Gabrielle Union learned a very important lesson: do not mess with Kaavia‘s pasta! The L.A.’s Finest star, 48, posted a hilarious video to Instagram on January 7 showing just what happens when she tries to get her two-year-old to share just a little bite of her pasta. It does not go well. Turns out, Kaavia is very passionate when it comes to her dinner.

 

In Gab’s video, which you can watch above, the actress gently asks her toddler if she can share the last bite of her dinner, even just one piece of pasta. Kaavia responds by groaning/growling at her mom and yanking the bowl away. Gab can’t help but crack up! She recovers and tries to take Kaavia’s fork — big mistake. The toddler keeps eating and swerving her mom.

Eventually, Gab succeeds in taking a single piece of pasta… which Kaavia promptly grabs out of her hands and eats. “I needed this laugh today. Thought y’all might as well. @kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen,” the Bring It On star captioned her post. Even better? She tagged the location “Sharing is Caring.” Too good.

Kaavia, whom Gab shares with husband Dwyane Wade, has some serious personality. The actress loves to share her silly daughter’s antics on social media all the time. Just a couple months ago, Gab tried to stage a little photoshoot with Kaavia to show off her new outfit. Fans couldn’t get over the toddler’s “unimpressed” face. She really just wanted to go back inside and hang out in her PJs and Crocs!