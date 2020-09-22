Kaavia Wade, 1, Looks ‘Unimpressed’ As Mom Gabrielle Union Goofs Off In New Pics & Fans Are Cracking Up

Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia, was less than enthused to star in her mom’s latest Instagram pics, and she made that very clear with her grumpy little face. Gab’s fans were loving it!

Who’s excited for a glam photoshoot? Not Kaavia Wade, that’s for sure. Gabrielle Union attempted to get her adorable one-year-old to pose with her for some photos showing off their outfits, but the little one was not having it. Gab, 47 posted the hilarious evidence to Instagram on September 21, much to her followers’ delight. In the set of photos, which you can see below, Gab looks elated while showing off her new outfit, a pair of burgundy pleather boots and a white dress. Kaavia’s rolling her eyes.

Gab is literally kicking up her heels and grinning while showing off her Lanvin outfit, holding onto Kaavia‘s hand. Her daughter is very unenthusiastically kicking up her tie-dyed Crocs like her mother, and looks like she’s about to ditch her to go back inside for a nap. Gab captioned her post, “One of us is in her PJs and @crocs and one of us was extra geeked about wearing a flow-y dress so she could wear a full bottom brief.” She tried!

Her friends and fans were rolling after seeing little Kaavia. “HER FACE,” Taraji P. Henson commented, including the crying-laughing emojis. “One of you is excited. The other needs mommy to wrap it up so she can go about her day,” a fan joked, using the same emojis. “Baby girl is not feeling any of y’all today !!!!” another fan wrote, using hearts. No lies here!

Gab just has to catch Kaavia in the right mood. Just recently, she posted some adorable photos with her “ride or die” mini-me. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching blue swimsuits and looked like they were having a blast in the pool together.