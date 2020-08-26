Gabrielle Union, 47, Dances In A Blue Bikini With Her ‘Ride Or Die’ Daughter Kaavia, 1

Gabrielle Union and her mini-me daughter Kaavia enjoyed a fun pool day together, as they danced in matching blue swimsuits.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s adorable daughter Kaavia James Union Wade is growing up so quickly! The one-year-old posed for a sweet snap with her mama on August 24, which showed the pair both rocking blue swimsuits as they danced in the pool. “My Ride or Die,” Gabby captioned the carousel post, along with a series of heart emojis and laugh crying emojis. The first photo featured the mother-daughter duo busting a move and laughing together. The model wore a blue bikini with a straw hat, while her lookalike daughter rocked a one piece swimsuit with pink and yellow frills at the top.

The pair continued dancing in the second pic, before little Kaavia jumped on her moms back in the third shot. “Those kiddos are all lucky to have you,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Gorgeous girls!! Wonderful spot too! Wow.” It comes just a couple of weeks after the adorable tot began talking, as seen in a new IG post. “Look whose talking!!!!!” the actress captioned the post. “[Kaavia] CAN say ‘love’ but she flat out refuses to say it. Thats my baby,” the actress explained, adding crying-laughing and baby emojis. She warned her hubby, “Ohhh we are in for ITTTTT @dwyanewade!!!!!”

Gabby has not only been a great mom to her youngest daughter, but has been a major source of support for her and Dwyane’s 13-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya. She spoke candidly with sports journalist Jemele Hill on the July 27 episode of her podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered. The proud mom discussed the important of allowing Zaya to live her most authentic life. “We are losing our Black and brown trans sisters at an alarming and frightening rate and, if we’re not doing everything in our power to get it right, we’re sacrificing more of us,” she said.