Gabrielle Union Assures Fans A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel Is ‘Absolutely’ Going To Happen

It’s been 20 years since the original — but Gabrielle Union confessed to James Corden that she & co-star Kirsten Dunst are down for a sequel to the iconic classic.

Bring It On fans rejoice — a sequel could be on the way! Gabrielle Union, 47, just teased that she and Kirsten Dunst, 38 — who played cheerleaders Isis and Torrance in the original 2000 film — have discussed reuniting for another movie. “We actually did like a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it,” Gabrielle spilled to The Late Late Show host James Corden on Thursday, Sept. 10. “And we all were like, ‘We’re in, like we’re absolutely in.’ So, you heard it here,” she also said.

James, 42, seemed eager to know more — pressing Gabrielle for more details (specifically, if it’s “absolutely, genuinely going to happen”). “Absolutely, it’s absolutely going to happen,” Gabrielle gushed, adding that they had some inspiration from a certain Netlix documentary series. “I think because like we got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and, you know, it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading,” she added.

In the original movie, Gabrielle’s Isis leads the East Compton Clovers while Kirsten is captain of captain of competing team the San Diego Rancho Carne Toros. The two squads go head-to-head in a series of dance offs to win regional and national championships — with the Clovers ultimately taking the big title. “We kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later,” Gabrielle, who was just 22 when the original film was released, also shared.

Recently, the original cast reunited for a virtual special to celebrate the films’ milestone 20th anniversary where Kirsten reflected on passing on the movie before ultimately agreeing to do it. “I was in Prague doing like this really crappy movie,” Kirsten said after director Peyton Reed confirmed Kirsten originally said no to the flick, which was called Cheer Fever at the time. The 38-year-old also added she thought the movie “was a risk” despite being “fascinated” by the cheerleading world.

“I remember the reason I did the movie is talking to Peyton…I was like, ‘He’s so cool and smart and he’s gonna do something really special with it.’ That’s what I did think when I talked to Peyton,” she also explained. While the movie has gone on to become a 2000s classic that lead to numerous direct-to-video spinoffs — including 2017’s Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack — the original cast has yet to appear in a sequel together.