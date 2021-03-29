Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, Is Ready For Easter In Her Bunny Costume 

Kaavia James looks adorable in a rainbow bunny outfit in photos from a recent Easter egg hunt!

Kaavia James had an Easter-themed playdate on Sunday, March 28, and the photos are too cute! The 2-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed an egg hunt and a wagon ride, among other fun activities, at an undisclosed outdoor farm with family friend, Crosby Sparrow. The youngsters are often photographed together, as Gabrielle and Dwyane are close friends with Crosby’s parents, Chad Easterling and Nicole Lyn.

Kaavia and Crosby were pictured holding hands and running around the hay-covered and grass-filled area. Other photos showed the adorable duo running around a playground and visiting animals at a kid-safe petting zoo. Additionally, Kaavia and Crosby sported pink and white bunny ears ahead of the Easter holiday on April 4.

“Sunday Sweetness. Peaches and Herb Reunited,” Kaavia’s caption read under one of the posts. Her Instagram account, which is run by her famous parents, has nearly two million followers.

In a separate post, Kaavia looked fashion forward in a colorful outfit. She donned a flowy top with an Easter bunny logo on the front and leggings, which featured stripes and polka dots, by the children’s brand, Rare Editions. Kaavia, who turns three in November, wore her brunette hair in a cute top knot — and (of course) sported her signature mean mug for the camera.

After Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed Kaavia, via surrogate on November 7, 2018, she quickly became an internet sensation after her parents shared tons of pics and clips of her hilarious poker face — which they later dubbed as their daughter’s alter-ego, “Shady baby.”

Gabrielle, 48, and Dwyane, 39, call Kaavia their “miracle baby” after they had been trying to conceive a child for years prior to their daughter’s arrival. She was born after Gabrielle revealed in her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” that she had “eight or nine” miscarriages.