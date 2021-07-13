See Pics

Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Looks So Grown Up With Cornrows In Cute New Photos

Drake, Adonis Graham
BACKGRID
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Drake took to his Instagram story to proudly share adorable new snapshots of his son Adonis relaxing on a long metallic silver couch while rocking cornrows and casual clothes.

Drake, 34, is giving fans more glimpses into his life as a father with some of his latest Instagram pics! The rapper shared a couple new photos of his incredibly cute son Adonis, 3, to his story and they definitely showed how grown up he’s looking lately! The mini me was rocking cornrows in his hair while wearing a white T-shirt, black and white patterned shorts, and white socks as he sat down on a long metallic silver couch in what appeared to be a fancy loft of some sort.

The recent photos come a over a month after the tot went to his first award show with his dad. The duo rocked the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May and made it a truly memorable event. When Drake accepted the award for Artist of the Decade, he brought Adonis up to the stage with him and sweetly dedicated it to him. “I want to dedicate this award to you,” he said before lifting him up and showing him the crowd outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

A couple of weeks after the award show, the father and son got attention once again when they attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Phoenix Suns basketball game in L.A. on June 3. They showed off their bond by holding hands while walking into the arena, and little Adonis wore a Lakers jersey, black pants, and black sneakers as he had headphones over his ears. His doting dad looked handsome in a sweater hoodie, khaki pants, and white sneakers and proudly flaunted the heart shape that was shaved in the front of his head.

Drake, Adonis Graham
Drake and Adonis Graham attend a basketball game in June. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celeb Dads With Look-ALike Sons -- Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger met son Joseph Baena for lunch at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica minutes before Baena went to the same medical clinic as Schwarzenegger to get his leg brace removed in Hawthorne. 14 Mar 2018 Pictured: Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA182428_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

When Drake’s not making headlines with his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, he’s doing so with his love life. The romantic star rented out Dodger Stadium on July 8 to treat model Johanna Leia to an unforgettable date. They were both spotted enjoying what appeared to be a private dinner at a table with a white tablecloth on the field from overhead by ABC 7, and photos were snapped.

Between spending time with Adonis and wining and dining new love interests, it seems Drake is living his best life and we love to see it! We can’t wait to see what else the talented artist gets up to next!