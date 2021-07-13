Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Looks So Grown Up With Cornrows In Cute New Photos

Drake took to his Instagram story to proudly share adorable new snapshots of his son Adonis relaxing on a long metallic silver couch while rocking cornrows and casual clothes.

Drake, 34, is giving fans more glimpses into his life as a father with some of his latest Instagram pics! The rapper shared a couple new photos of his incredibly cute son Adonis, 3, to his story and they definitely showed how grown up he’s looking lately! The mini me was rocking cornrows in his hair while wearing a white T-shirt, black and white patterned shorts, and white socks as he sat down on a long metallic silver couch in what appeared to be a fancy loft of some sort.

The recent photos come a over a month after the tot went to his first award show with his dad. The duo rocked the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May and made it a truly memorable event. When Drake accepted the award for Artist of the Decade, he brought Adonis up to the stage with him and sweetly dedicated it to him. “I want to dedicate this award to you,” he said before lifting him up and showing him the crowd outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

A couple of weeks after the award show, the father and son got attention once again when they attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Phoenix Suns basketball game in L.A. on June 3. They showed off their bond by holding hands while walking into the arena, and little Adonis wore a Lakers jersey, black pants, and black sneakers as he had headphones over his ears. His doting dad looked handsome in a sweater hoodie, khaki pants, and white sneakers and proudly flaunted the heart shape that was shaved in the front of his head.

When Drake’s not making headlines with his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, he’s doing so with his love life. The romantic star rented out Dodger Stadium on July 8 to treat model Johanna Leia to an unforgettable date. They were both spotted enjoying what appeared to be a private dinner at a table with a white tablecloth on the field from overhead by ABC 7, and photos were snapped.

Between spending time with Adonis and wining and dining new love interests, it seems Drake is living his best life and we love to see it! We can’t wait to see what else the talented artist gets up to next!