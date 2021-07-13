Video

Alec Baldwin & Carmen, 7, Sing Whitney Houston During ‘Father-Daughter Movie Night’ — Watch

Alec Baldwin and daughter Carmen duet to a classic Whitney Houston song in a new clip. Watch it here.

Alec Baldwin and daughter Carmen performed a Whitney Houston duet during a father-daughter movie night on July 12. Hilaria Baldwin captured the tender moment between her husband, 63, and daughter, 7, on Monday evening after she finished her bath. The duo perform a rendition of Whitney’s classic 1987 track “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

“Came out of the bath last night to this…father+daughter movie night,” Hilaria captioned the clip of the two singing along in bed with a tablet. “In case you need a lift, here you go.” The yoga instructor, 37, and Alec also share children Leonardo, 4, Rafael, 6, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 10 months, and Maria Lucia, 5 months, together. (Alex also shares daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

Last week, Alec shared an Instagram snapshot of Carmen and revealed that his eldest child had some lofty professional dreams: an actress-singer-dancer-model-magician-lawyer. “Today she shared that she intends to be an actress-singer-dancer-model-magician-lawyer,” the 30 Rock actor captioned the post. “I worship this kid.”

Hilaria’s IG of the movie night comes after she addressed her “multi” cultural identity once again after she faced backlash last year for adapting a fake Spanish accent and misrepresenting herself as a Spanish native. After a brief feud with Amy Schumer, internet users discovered that Hilaria — birth name Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas — grew up in Massachusetts rather than Spain. Amid accusations of cultural appropriation, Hilaria apologized for not being more clear about her upbringing.

Last week, Hilaria penned a lengthy message alongside an IG photo of Cameron and an abstract painting, writing that cultures are “allowed to be fluid.” The yoga instructor wrote, “I had a very special experience-I spent time with my family for the first time in nearly 2 years, due to Covid. We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid. We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong.”

“When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong,” she continued. “You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that.” Hilaria later added that people should “get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves. This is the right that each person should have.” She continued, “What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging.”