Alec Baldwin Gets Dragged For Mocking Gillian Anderson After Wife Hilaria’s Accent Controversy

Alec Baldwin took a dig at Gillian Anderson’s American accent during her Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech on Twitter and followers were quick to point out his wife Hilaria’s own accent controversy.

Alec Baldwin, 62, got a lot of attention on Mar. 3 when he asked if Gillian Anderson, 52, was “switching accents” during her acceptance speech for winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for her work on The Crown. The actress is known for putting on a perfectly splendid British accent in the series so when she accepted the prestigious honor in her own American accent, it shocked a lot of viewers who didn’t know she wasn’t from the UK. After many tweets about her voice began to show up, Alec seemed to use the opportunity to take a dig at the situation with a tweet that reminded others of his own wife Hilaria‘s recent headline-making accent controversy.

“Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating,” he wrote while retweeting an article about the shock Gillian’s voice caused.

At least she ACTUALLY lived in both the US and England! It would make sense…..um….and she is an actor. Your wife lived in Boston her whole life and took a vacation or two in Spain. Comparing apples to how do you say…..🥒 — carrie renaud (@carrie_renaud) March 3, 2021

Soon after he shared the tweet, the plethora of responses started rolling in. “At least she ACTUALLY lived in both the US and England! It would make sense…..um….and she is an actor. Your wife lived in Boston her whole life and took a vacation or two in Spain. Comparing apples to how do you say…..,” one follower wrote while adding a pickle emoji.

how sad is it dragging other people into your own drama — matti (@danascllv) March 3, 2021

“how sad is it dragging other people into your own drama,” another wrote while a third exclaimed, “Typical! let me drag someone else to the mess my life is..it wont help your wife sir.” A fourth called his comparison “not valid” and a fifth said, “Think I’d sit this one out, Alec.”

Alec’s tweet about Gillian, who was born in Chicago before later moving to London, and the responses to it come after Hilaria received criticism in Dec., when she was accused of faking a Spanish accent for most of her career. Social media users took to their accounts to share messages of disbelief after word got around that Hilaria was brought up in Massachusetts and went by Hillary. The author defended herself in an Instagram video and revealed that although she was born in Boston she was brought up in Spain for a lot of her childhood and went to New York when she was 19.

“If I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I’m speaking more English…then I mix that,” she said in the video. “I’m not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name.”

She also revealed that her parents are still living in Mallorca, Spain.

Alec also recently came to Hilaria’s defense after she gave birth to their sixth child and one social media user asked who the mother was.

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago,” the troll wrote. “you should shut the f–k up and mind your own business,” Alec replied.

We’re not sure if Alec’s latest tweet about Gillian was meant to be a joke or not, but it definitely made quite the impression, and his other responses prove he’s not afraid to speak his mind.