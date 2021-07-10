Rihanna Channels A Zebra In Black & White Striped Outfit With Matching Scarf Out In NYC

Rihanna turned heads in a black and white patterned sleeveless outfit that showed off her toned arms during a fun night out in New York City.

Rihanna, 33, looked like the fashionista that she is during her latest public outing. The singer wore a black and white patterned sleeveless top and matching pants as she walked by photographers during a fun night out in New York City on July 9. She topped the look off with a matching head scarf, white heeled sandals, and sunglasses.

Her stylish look didn’t stop there. She also accessorized with hoop earrings and necklaces and flaunted gorgeous natural-looking makeup that included lipstick that gave her lips a slight glossy appearance. Her arm and hand tattoos were on full display as she gave off a confident facial expression while getting out of a vehicle.

Rihanna’s latest outing comes just two days after she was spotted looking just as pretty during a date night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32. The lovebirds were photographed happily getting into a white vehicle on July 7 before making their way around the Big Apple for a night of memories. She wore a graphic green and gray tank top, denim jeans, and white heels for the date and topped it off with a mint green bucket hat.

She also wore matching mint green-framed sunglasses and carried a white clutch purse as she flashed a big smile to the onlookers. Since the talented star and her beau were only photographed together while sitting in the car, it’s unclear what he was wearing but we can guarantee it was stylish since he’s known for also looking his best whenever out and about.

Rihanna and A$AP were friends for many years before turning their friendship into romance. They went public with their relationship in Nov. 2020 and have seemed inseparable ever since. From being seen sharing a passionate kiss at Barcade, to the rapper scooping the “Umbrella” crooner in his arms on a NYC street, these two aren’t afraid to show off PDA whenever they can and we’re loving it!