Kourtney Kardashian’s Fans Praise Her For Sharing ‘Unedited’ Bikini Photo: ‘Way To Empower’

Kourtney Kardashian is being celebrated for an unedited pic of her butt. See the snapshot!

Cue the peach emoji: Kourtney Kardashian bares it all in a new unedited photo — and her fans are applauding. The reality TV star’s lifestyle website Poosh shared an Instagram post on July 7 that showed off their founder’s butt pegged to an article centered on at-home pilate tips for a rounder rear, courtesy of Kourtney’s personal trainer Jesse O’Hara.

Kourtney, 42, is captured in a printed thong, red heels, and a printed red bucket hat to match. In the comments’ section, IG users praised the “unedited” photo that showcased the star’s cellulite. “It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite,” one user wrote, while another added, “Way to empower the natural women body!!” Another user called Kourtney an “unedited queen.”

Elsewhere, another IG user declared, “She the most interesting to look at.” The quip is a reference to the infamous fight between Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian during a Season 15 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Kim called Kourtney “the least exciting to look at” following a tense argument over the scheduling of the family’s annual Christmas card. (The two patched things up a few months later, with Kim sharing an Instagram photo of the two and captioning it, “I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at.”)

The sexy butt pic comes after Kourtney paid homage to daughter Penelope, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, on her birthday on July 8. (The two also share children Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together.) The Poosh founder shared a series of photos and videos of her daughter on Instagram with a pink drum set adorned with her name, pounding the drums while her boyfriend Travis Barker helped with the beat nearby. “My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy,” Kourtney captioned the post. “I can not believe that you are 9.”

“My life is sooooo much better because of you,” she continued. Travis also paid tribute to his girlfriend’s daughter on his IG Story on Thursday, sharing a video of Penelope and Kourtney playing his drum set.