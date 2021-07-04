Kate Hudson, 42, Sizzles In Plunging Black Swimsuit As She Hits The Beach In Greece With Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson showed off her figure in a black one-piece halter swimsuit while walking along the rocks and in the water on a beach during a summer getaway in Greece.

Kate Hudson, 42, was the perfect representation of an epic summer during her latest outing. The actress was photographed wearing a black one-piece plunging swimsuit while walking on a beach and in the water in Greece on July 3. She also wore sunglasses and had her long locks tied back into a ponytail as she smiled under the sun. Check out the pics HERE!

Kate was joined by her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa for the fun vacation. He went shirtless while wearing only blue shorts and sat atop a boat with wet hair at one point during the outing. His muscles were on full display and he looked like he was having the time of his life.

In addition to hanging out on the sand, the lovebirds were seen taking a dip in the water and stayed close while showing off smiles and swimming skills. Kate’s sons Ryder Robinson, 17, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, were also seen having a great time on the vacation and were photographed jumping in the water and enjoying the sun.

Kate’s latest Greece sighting isn’t the first one that’s gotten attention lately. She made headlines when she rocked a tiny green bikini on the beach while spending time on the Mediterranean Sea with Danny and their adorable two-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. The Almost Famous star looked radiant while smiling from ear to ear during the moment, proving she was loving every minute of it.

When Kate’s not being photographed by others during her summer outings, she’s sharing photos of her own. On June 22, she shared a series of Instagram pics that featured her, Danny, and her kids. One featured them happily posing while standing on a rock by the water and holding their arms up and another showed Kate jumping off a rock and into the water while donning a black bikini. Another showed her cuddling little Rani as the tot showed off a cute bathing suit full of hearts.