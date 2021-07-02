J.Lo Says New Song Is About ‘Not Being Afraid’ To Move On After A-Rod Split

Jennifer Lopez shared some interesting insights about her new song ‘Cambia El Paso’ in a new interview.

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the influences behind her upcoming new song, “Cambia El Paso” — and her comments will evoke the eyeball emoji. J.Lo, 51, collaborated with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro for the new track, which translates to “change the step,” due out on July 5. In an interview with Sirius XM Radio’s Pitbull’s Globalization on July 1, J.Lo said the ballad is all about “not being afraid” to make new moves in the wake of change.

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” J.Lo said. “Like, just take the step, advance — do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that move and dance.” J.Lo added, For me, because I started as a dancer, dance is life and joy and happiness.” The Hustlers actress added that the track encompasses all of life’s joys. “You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that’s what the record’s about,” she said.