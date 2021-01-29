Selena Gomez Stuns In Satin Slip Dress For New Spanish Music Video ‘Baila Conmigo’ With Rauw Alejandro

¿Lista para la segunda ronda? Two weeks after Selena Gomez shared ‘De Una Vez,’ she invited fans to ‘Baila Conmigo’ in a video for her new Spanish-language song.

On the heels of Selena Gomez’s announcing her Spanish-language EP, the 28-year-old singer gave all Selenators another preview of what they could expect with “Baila Conmigo.” The Tainy-produced track features Puerto Rico’s own Rauw Alejandro. Together, their voices narrate a love story between two characters in a seaside town for the music video.

While Selena and Rauw take a backseat in the actual music video to instead focus on these two lovers, Selena does make a few cameos here and there as the pop star appearing on the characters’ television screen. She dances away in a satin slip dress for a few scenes, which you can see above.

“REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12,” tweeted Selena on Jan. 27, along with presumably the EP’s cover art. The EP will presumably include “De Una Vez,” the song she released earlier in January 2021. The pop track — produced by Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and Neon16 – sees Selena opening up from a previous relationship. “I’m stronger alone, ah-ah-ah (I’m stronger alone) / It’s just that I do not regret the past/ I know that the time by your side cut my wings / But now this chest is bulletproof,” she sings in Spanish, according to Genius.

El video ‘Baila Conmigo’ con @RauwAlejandro y @Tainy se estrena esta noche a las 9 pm PT. ¡Únete al estreno ya! // The video for ‘Baila Conmigo’ with Rauw Alejandro and Tainy is out tonight at 9 pm PT. Join the premiere now! @youtubemusic https://t.co/6n4fq9OVsy pic.twitter.com/gQag699Gfv — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 28, 2021

“I left so that you don’t forget / That a death like you is revived / When the last sea dries up / Is when I will think of returning,” she sings in Spanish. The imagery has left many to presume it has to deal with her past loves, including Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

“De Una Vez” debuted at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100, in between the re-entry of both Black Eyed Peas x Shakira’s “Girl Like Me” and Dustin Lynch’s “Momma’s House.” However, the tune secured Selena her second top five on the Hot Latin Songs chart, per Billboard. It reached No. 4 on the Jan. 30 survey, arrving two years since her first No. 1 on the chat: “Taki Taki,” a DJ Snake bilingual joint that also featured Ozuna and Cardi B.

There have been rumblings of a Selena Gomez Spanish-language project for literally ten years. “Can’t wit for y’all to hear the Spanish record ;) it’s sounding so cool,” she tweeted in 2011, a tweet she re-shared ahead of the first song’s release. “I think it will be worth the wait.”

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she said in an interview published with Apple Music on Jan. 14. “You know what’s funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish. That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything… I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

REVELACIÓN will be Selena’s first major music project since 2020’s Rare, which contained her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, “Lose You To Love Me.” Additional singles “Look At Her Now,” “Rare,” and “Boyfriend” found their way near or around the top half of the Billboard Hot 100. Since Rare’s release, Selena has also re-committed herself to a career in front of the camera. She launched her Selana+Chef cooking show, landed a role in Only Murders In The Building (her first scripted television role since Wizards of Waverly Place) and optioned the rights to produce and star in the film adaptation of In The Shadow of the Mountain, the memoir of the trailblazing mountaineer, Silvia Vasquez-Lavado.