Rihanna Wears White Short Shorts With Stiletto Heels To Meet Up With BF A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics.

Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.

Rihanna visiting A$AP Rocky at an office in New York on June 29. (Josiah W/BACKGRID)

Photographers also captured pictures of A$AP, 32, looking casual in denim shorts, a graphic white t-shirt, a baseball cap, and some gnarly oversized sunglasses with an orange yellowish tint. RiRi’s visit comes after the two enjoyed a date night in the city on June 23, packing on the PDA in a bar. During the outing, the singer looked similarly stylish and donned a plunging pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit and a matching fuzzy pink bucket hat.

The couple (and longtime friends and colleagues) went public with their relationship last fall, just a few days after they were spotted dining in together at a restaurant in the city over Thanksgiving weekend. The romance flourished during the early stages of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic quarantine — and A$AP also revealed that he and Rihanna even took a road trip together across America last summer.

A$AP Rocky taking a smoke and coffee break post-Rihanna visit in New York on June 29. (Josiah W/BACKGRID)

The revelation came courtesy of the rapper’s GQ interview, where he opened about his relationship with RiRi for the first time. “Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other,” he said of the trip. “I never experienced nothing like it.” Perhaps more telling, A$AP referred to RiRi as the “love of my life.”

When asked about what it was like to be in the relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” A$AP added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”