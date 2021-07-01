Ciara Rocks Leather Mini Dress On Romantic Dinner Date With Husband Russell Wilson – Photo

Ciara looked fabulous when she showed off her incredible figure in a skintight leather mini dress while out on a date with hubby Russell Wilson.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ciara, 35, it’s that she loves a leather look and she showed off her 39 lb weight loss when she was out in New York City on June 30. The singer was out with her husband, Russell Wilson when she threw on a skintight short-sleeve black leather mini dress with a plunging neckline. The entire front of the dress was lined with silver buttons with two pockets on either side. The hemline of the dress was extremely short, revealing her long, toned legs and she topped her look off with strappy sandals. Meanwhile, Russell opted to wear gray denim shorts with a black T-shirt, a camouflage button-down shirt, and a pair of white sneakers.

The mother-of-three loves to wear leather and just two weeks ago she was out to dinner with her family in NYC when she threw on a black leather wrap front maxi dress with a lowcut neckline and a plunging slit on the front of the dress. She accessorized her look with a pair of thigh-high tight black leather heeled booties. Lately, Ciara has been looking better than ever since losing 39 pounds after giving birth.

Ciara shared her weight-loss journey on Instagram, explaining that she is officially back to her pre-baby body. She posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself. Join me! ww.com/ciara Love CiCi #wwambassador *People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week*”