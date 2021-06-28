Ciara Looks Incredible In Silver Jumpsuit After 39 Lb. Weight Loss At BET Awards — Photo

Ciara looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her 39 lb. weight loss in a skintight metallic silver jumpsuit at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27!

Ciara, 35, absolutely stole the show at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre on June 27. The singer looked fabulous when she showed off her impressive 39-pound weight loss in a skintight silver Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2021 Couture jumpsuit. The long-sleeve one-piece featured a low-cut scoop neckline and she accentuated her tiny waist with a thick black leather belt. She accessorized the sexy look with matching over-the-knee heeled boots and gorgeous diamond jewels. Ciara’s toned figure was on full display and the mother-of-three looked better than ever.

Ciara has been working hard for the past few months to shed her post-baby weight and she shared her weight-loss journey on Instagram, explaining that she is officially back to her pre-baby body. She posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself. Join me! ww.com/ciara Love CiCi #wwambassador *People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week*”

One thing’s for sure, Ciara always had a fabulous figure but she wanted to get back to her body before she had a baby, so she worked diligently to get back to that. Her hard work seriously paid off because she looked absolutely amazing on the red carpet at the awards show. Her figure was toned, tight, and lean, and we are so happy for the singer for achieving her goals.