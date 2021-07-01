See Pic

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Nude Leggings After Mom Lisa Rinna’s ‘WTF’ Reaction To Scott Disick Romance

Amelia Hamlin looked unfazed after a workout in Los Angeles. See the photo!

Amelia Hamlin enjoyed a workout in Los Angeles on July 1 just one day after her mother Lisa Rinna made some buzzworthy comments about her relationship with Scott Disick. The model, 20, was photographed outside of a Pilates class early Thursday morning, rocking a nude sports bra and leggings two-set. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses, brown slides, and a pink pouch, looking unfazed by photographers as she made her way to her car.

Amelia Hamlin works out in Los Angeles on July 1. (BACKGRID)

The sighting comes after Amelia’s mom Lisa discussed her daughter’s relationship with Scott, 38, the June 30 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star admitted she was “nervous” about the romance, citing discomfort with the age gap. According to Lisa, the romance came as a surprise because Amelia initially maintained that the two were “just friends.”

Yet, just a “couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach,” Lisa told co-star Erika Jayne. Lisa called learning of the romance a “what the f*ck moment,” adding, “She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello!” Scott shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin in Miami in April. (MEGA)

Later, in a confessional, Lisa expressed more concern. “I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney, not married,” she said. “They have three children, Oh, God.” Noting Amelia’s previous struggles with an eating disorder, Lisa later added,  “Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it’s now a new headline. No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good.’ This gives her another label to deal with.”

While she has her worries, Lisa told Erika that her husband Harry Hamlin has been “more calm” about the relationship. She also theorized that the relationship might just be a phase. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase. I don’t want to bring attention to it,” she said.

Amelia and Scott have been linked since October 2020. The two have since celebrated birthdays together, taken romantic getaways, and Amelia has even spent time with Scott’s children.