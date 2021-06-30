Selena Gomez Goes Makeup Free & Shows Off Intense Workout With Squats & More — Watch

Watch

Deputy Editor of New York City

In a new TikTok video, Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse at her workout while going makeup free and wearing a pair of bike shorts.

Selena Gomez hit up her home gym with some friends, and she took videos to show off what she’s been doing to keep in shape. Selena’s workout video, which she posted to TikTok on June 29, showed the singer wearing a pair of tight bike shorts, along with a loose-fitted grey top. She wore no makeup, with her blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail as she sweated it out.

@selenagomez

Feeling great…but also 😅

♬ swing lynn – ✮❦lovdfilmz❦✮⋆

Selena’s workout consisted of various pilates moves, as well as squats, ab exercises, arm movements with light weights and more. There were even some cardio moments as she danced it out to the music. For the most part, she had a smile on her face as she pushed through the intense session. The singer and her friends appeared to be joined by a trainer, who was helping them with form and instructing them throughout the class.

Over the years, Selena has been open about her weight fluctuation due to being diagnosed with Lupus and taking various medications. She hasn’t been shy when talking about the effect that body-shamers have had on her, as well. Back in 2016, Selena admitted that she’s “horrible at discipline” when it comes to working out, but credited pilates and a “sweat bed” to helping her stay in shape on tour.

Based on her latest workout video, though, Selena definitely seems to be enjoying her time in the gym, and she looked happy and confident. It was a rare glimpse inside Selena’s private life, as she’s made a point not to share as much on social media in recent years due to the hateful trolls. “I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it,” she said in 2019. She also added that the body-shaming she’s faced “got to [her] big time” and “really messed [her] up for a bit.”

