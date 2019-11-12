Selena Gomez Was Really ‘Messed Up’ By Body Shamers Criticizing Her Weight Gain After Lupus

Selena Gomez candidly discussed her struggle with lupus, her weight gain and how body shamers really “got to me big time” during her trying struggle with the disease.

Selena Gomez, 27, opened up about haters who remarked on her weight gain as she dealt with numerous health struggles at a pivotal point in her life. “I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” Selena recalled on pal Raquelle Stevens’ video podcast Giving Back Generation. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress has been quite vocal about her health struggles and has candidly spoken about them in the past. In 2017, Selena even endured a kidney transplant in an effort to curb the affects of the disease. Still, Selena has had to make major adjustments to her life, and as a result, her weight ebbs and flows. She explained on the podcast that it’s “the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” she shared. Selena furthered explained that her medication causes her weight to “fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.”

But it’s the harsher side of those struggles — the public commenting and body shaming — that really got to her during her more trying times. As she dealt with her health and lupus diagnosis, the stressful time was made so much worse by unwarranted criticism for something Selena could hardly control. The judgmental remarks “got to me big time,” Selena shared, further sharing that those remarks “really messed me up for a bit.”

Fortunately, the singer is now “very happy with living my life,” and has made the choice to not share everything on social media, in order to maintain some semblance of privacy in her very public life. “I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it,” Selena revealed of her decision. For the pop star and actress, Selena still stands by treating “other people the way you wish you were treated.” To that end, Selena chooses forgiveness above everything else, and “to continue to understand and have compassion for people.”