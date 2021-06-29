Wendy Williams, 56, Heads To Work In Short Shorts After Hanging With Ray J In NYC

Wendy Williams took a stroll to her talk show studio in NYC on June 29, just days after she enjoyed a fun weekend outing with BFF Ray J in the Big Apple.

Wendy Williams is back on her work grind after spending a fun weekend with her bestie Ray J. The 56-year-old talk show host was seen heading to work at her The Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City on the morning of Tuesday, June 29. Wendy dressed appropriately for the incoming heat wave on the East Coast with Daisy Dukes shorts, though she also wore a light black sweatshirt. She finished off her look with a black mask and white sneakers, which matched her heavy white purse.

Wendy had a grand time in the Big Apple on both Saturday (June 26) and Sunday (June 27) with Ray J, 40. Their fun started when Wendy snapped a selfie of the pair wearing masks in the back of a car and shared it to her Instagram followers. “Guess who’s treating me to brunch? He’s very cute & very married. I’m close to his family [and] he is my little brother,” Wendy wrote in reference to the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, who is married to Princess Love.

Wendy and Ray J kept their NYC adventure going on June 27 when they were spotted together walking around outside. Wendy rocked a Supreme-branded sweater and shorts while holding her big white bag. Her arm was linked right with Ray J’s, who opted for an all red ensemble (even the case to his phone was red!) for the outing.

Wendy and Ray J’s relationship seems to be nothing more than just a special friendship. Wendy is currently single (as far as we know) following her split from Mike Esterman, a celebrity booking agent and talent manager who won her “Date Wendy” competition segment on Feb. 26. The pair dated briefly but since Mike lives in Maryland, the distance was too much to overcome. It was Wendy’s first public relationship since her 2019 divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr.

Meanwhile, Ray J has been married to Princess Love, 36, since Aug. 2016. They each filed for divorce in 2020, but managed to reconcile and are back living together again. They have one child together: son Epik Ray, who was born in Jan. 2020.