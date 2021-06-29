Katharine McPhee Rocks A Black Swimsuit & Plays With Son, 4 Months, In The Pool: Photo

Katharine McPhee looked gorgeous, as she lounged with her four-year-old son in an inflatable pool, with an adorable “mommy and me” photo.

There really is nothing like a cold beer on a hot summer day! On Monday June 28, Katharine McPhee, 37, posted an adorable Instagram post with her four-month-old son Rennie David Foster, where she’s playing with him in an inflatable pool. The Smash actress rocked a stunningly simple black bathing suit, which she accessorized with gold necklaces and bracelets. As Rennie played in an inflatable pool toy, Katharine kicked back and sipped a Blue Moon. There’s only one question: why on earth does it look like the pool’s set up inside? It’s a silly and endearing photo of the new mom with her baby boy.

Even though her lounging with her son was the focus of the “mommy and me” photo, many commenters pointed out that Monday also marked the singer and actress’s anniversary with record producer and music executive David Foster, 71. The couple were married two years prior in 2019. Many fans wished her a happy anniversary in the post’s comments. Maybe the beer was also to celebrate two happy years of marriage!

Besides fun pool photos, Katharine has shared a few other pictures where she’s cuddling with the newborn since Rennie was born in February. The American Idol alum took her baby boy on his first public outing in March for her 37th birthday celebration. The silly pool photo isn’t the first time that Katharine has posted a hilarious photo of her son. In April, she shared a cute picture of Rennie wearing an oversized trucker hat that read, “I Still Live With My Parents,” as part of a photo dump on Instagram.

Katharine first revealed Rennie’s name in a March 19 interview with The Today Show. Host Hoda Kotb asked her what the newborn’s name was, and caught off-guard, Katharine said the baby’s name for the talk show. Before the Today interview aired, she told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that she was “in trouble” with her husband for spilling the beans on Rennie’s name. She joked that “You can’t say no to Hoda,” and said that hopefully David is okay with it, since he’s also pals with Hoda.