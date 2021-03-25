See Pics

Katharine McPhee, 37, & David Foster, 71, Seen Out For 1st Time With Newborn Son, 1 Mo. – See Sweet Pics

Katharine McPhee and David Foster were photographed in public for the very first time with their baby boy. They were celebrating Katharine’s birthday in Beverly Hills.

A birthday calls for a celebration outside the house. This led Katharine McPhee to ring in her 37th birthday by stepping outside with her 71-year-old husband, David Foster, and their newborn son Rennie on March 25. The family of three ventured out to Beverly Hills for brunch, where they were all pictured together for the very first time in public! You can see the first photos of Katharine and David with their son in public, here.

Katharine McPhee gushed that she had the “BEST birthday ever” on March 25, 2021. [Instagram/@katharinefoster]

Katharine, David and their son celebrated with a small group of friends at the Maybourne Hotel, according to Daily Mail, which published the photos. While seated at their brunch table, Katharine was pictured sweetly cradling her newborn baby by her chest. It may have been her big day, but the runner-up on Season 5 of American Idol was on mom duty: she was even pictured carrying Rennie’s portable crib outside the hotel.

Katharine looked lovely on her special day, which she wore a mini floral dress and cable knit white cardigan for. The new mom dressed up the outfit with an assortment of gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her doting husband nailed the business casual look in a navy sports coat with ripped jeans and sneakers.

Katharine McPhee is pictured here with her baby bump while taking a walk with David Foster in Beverly Hills on Feb. 15, just about a week before giving birth. [SPOT / BACKGRID]
While this is the first time the parents have been pictured out in public with their son, it’s not the public’s first time seeing Rennie! Katharine shared her first ever photo of the baby boy on March 6, just two weeks after giving birth. “Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy!,” Katharine sweetly captioned the picture, which showed the singer taking a stroll in the neighborhood with her first child, who was safely strapped into a baby carrier on his mom’s chest.

Katharine and David welcomed their first child together last month; the baby’s arrival was confirmed on Feb. 24. This is a happy new chapter for Katharine and David, who met David on Season 5 of American Idol in 2006 (David was a mentor to Katharine and other contestants). David even produced Katharine’s first single, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” They didn’t start dating, however, until 2017, and tied the knot at the Yeghiche Armenian Church in London in June of 2019. David is also the father of five other children: Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 24 (whom he shares with his ex-wife Rebecca Dyer) and his daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, who come from past relationships.