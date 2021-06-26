See Pics

Megan Fox Wears Skin Tight PVC Pants As She PDAs With MGK At Yungblud Concert

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Megan Fox & MGK leaving Yung Blud concert in LA. Pictured: Megan Fox and MGK BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the GALORE x PRETTYLITTLETHING 'the Youth Issue' party hosted by cover girl Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox head out to dinner with his daughter in Santa Monica. 19 Jun 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA763838_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stayed close during the Yungblud concert at the famous Whisky A Go-Go venue in West Hollywood and were even photographed having fun with a piggyback ride at one point.

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, turned heads when they attended a Yungblud concert in the City of Angels on the night of June 25. The lovebirds stayed close to each other while being photographed leaving the Whisky A Go-Go music venue around a crowd and held hands. At some point during the outing, the actress hopped on the rapper’s back as he gave her a cozy piggyback ride which helped to show off their bond.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leaving the Yungblud concert in Los Angeles. (BACKGRID)

Megan rocked a stylish outfit at the show and it included a brown tank top and black PVC pants. She also wore see-through heels. MGK also looked cool in a light pink sweater that had a big yellow smiley face on the front along with black leather pants and white boots.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox gets on Machine Gun Kelly’s back for a piggyback ride. (MEGA)

Both stars also accessorized with jewelry. Megan wore silver necklaces and carried a black purse over one shoulder while MGK wore thick white pearls. The beauty also had her long dark locks down and her beau’s bright blonde chin-length locks were down and gave off a fun shaggy look.

Megan and MGK’s latest outing comes just one day after they were seen cuddling up during a date night in L.A. They held hands while supporting Travis Barker‘s step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya‘s PrettyLittleThing-sponsored Galore Magazine bash at The Mondiran Hotel and were all smiles while walking outside. Megan rocked a cute outfit that included a brown cropped jacket over a red top and light blue jeans and MGK wore a long-sleeved graphic top with tie-dye sleeves and the words “Dream Of Me” on the front and blue jeans.

Megan and MGK’s recent PDA-filled nights are just some of many they’ve had since they started dating in early 2020. They just celebrated their one-year anniversary and MGK took to social media on May 25 to let the world know the day marked the first time Megan told him those three words. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” he wrote in a tweet that fans gushed over.