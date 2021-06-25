Megan Fox Rocks A Crop Top As She Cuddles Up To Machine Gun Kelly On Date Night — Photo

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked as smitten as ever during their recent date night in Los Angeles! Check out Megan’s cute and casual date night look that she fashioned for the night out with her beau!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong, and they totally proved that during their latest date night in Los Angeles. The couple stepped out on Thursday, June 25, to support Travis Barker‘s step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya’s, PrettyLittleThing-sponsored Galore Magazine bash at The Mondiran Hotel. For the star-studded event, Megan rocked a cute little outfit that was perfect for a casual night on the town.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, fashioned a burnt sienna crop top with a camel-hued cropped jacket over top. She also wore a pair of low-rise blue jeans with rips at her knees. Megan also carried a little handbag, while her other hand was completely intertwined with her beloved partner’s. Megan and her rocker beau, 31, looked super cute, as they cuddled up together while taking a stroll at the venue.

Megan and MGK have really been enjoying their time together, and they’ve been spotted on plenty of date nights, as of late. Only a few days prior to the event they attended, Megan and MGK were seen out and about with the singer’s daughter, Casie. The trio visited the Wild Rooftop Concert and looked super sweet together. Clearly, the couple’s romance is progressing to the point where they feel comfortable around one another’s kiddos.

Regardless of what their date nights entail, though, Megan and MGK always seem to put on an incredibly fashionable display! The two have been spotted out on a number of occasions rocking some pretty chic threads. They’ve even matched their looks from time to time! Fans have loved seeing this couple flourish over the course of the past year and we cannot wait to see more of them in the future!