Megan Fox Rocks Crop Top & Leather Skirt To Match With Machine Gun Kelly On Date Night — Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly love to coordinate their outfits & the couple rocked matching leather looks when they were out in Hollywood on June 10.

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, are seriously the hottest celebrity couple ever. The lovebirds attended a Chrome Hearts event in Hollywood on June 10 when they opted to coordinate their outfits. They both chose to wear leather looks and Megan looked absolutely fabulous when she wore a high-waisted skintight black leather mini-skirt with a cropped black tank top and a cropped black leather moto jacket on top. She topped her edgy look off with a pair of clear pointed-toe Femme Macallan Slingback Pump in Phantom Black. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a similar look featuring baggy black leather trousers with a neon pink T-shirt and a fitted black leather jacket on top.

There’s nothing we love more than when this couple rocks matching outfits, which happens quite often. Another one of our favorite looks from the couple was back in April when they both wore blue flannel ensembles. Megan opted to wear a pair of light-wash ripped Ksubi Playback Jeans in Surf Bunz with an oversized blue Vetements Plaid Shirt Jacket, a By Far Baby Amber Bag, and Christian Louboutin Izamayeah Boots. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly rocked matching blue flannel pants with a black T-shirt, a matching flannel button-down, and a long denim jacket on top.

Aside from this look, the couple opted to wear yet another leather ensemble in March when Megan wore a pair of Ksubi Chlo Wasted Overkast Khaos Jeans with a black leather bedazzled Nour Hammour Gia Embellished Trench, Tom Ford Disco Platform Sandals, and a Saint Laurent Nano Sac De Jour Patent Leather Bag. Machine Gun Kelly matched her look with a long black leather trench coat. We seriously can’t handle how hot this couple is and we love that they coordinate their outfits before they step out in public.