Fashion

Megan Fox Rocks Crop Top & Sweats On Solo Outing After 1 Year Anniversary With Machine Gun Kelly

Fashion & Beauty Editor

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan Fox it’s that she can make anything look sexy & that’s exactly what she did when she rocked sweatpants & a crop top in LA on June 15.

When it comes to Megan Fox, 35, she always manages to look stunning no matter what she’s wearing – even if it’s sweats. The actress was out running errands in LA on June 15 when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted baggy black sweatpants with butterfly decals on the front and back. She styled the oversized sweats with a gray and black Nike sports bra, a pair of black Adidas Originals U_Path Sneakers, and a backpack. Megan’s abs were on full display in this look and she managed to make sweats look super sexy. This outing marked her first solo appearance since her one-year anniversary with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox stepped out for her first solo outing since celebrating her one-year anniversary with Machine Gun Kelly when she rocked a pair of baggy sweatpants with a Nike sports bra & Adidas Originals U_Path Sneakers. (BACKGRID)

Megan and MGK are usually spotted out and about together and are usually in matching outfits, so, it definitely shocked us to see her running errands solo. Just recently, the couple attended a Chrome Hearts event in Hollywood on June 10 when they opted to coordinate their outfits. They both chose to wear leather looks and Megan looked absolutely fabulous when she wore a high-waisted skintight black leather mini-skirt with a cropped black tank top and a cropped black leather moto jacket on top. She topped her edgy look off with a pair of clear pointed-toe Femme Macallan Slingback Pump in Phantom Black. Meanwhile, MGK rocked a similar look featuring baggy black leather trousers with a neon pink T-shirt and a fitted black leather jacket on top.

There’s nothing we love more than seeing celebrities making casual outfits look sexy and while it seems tough to make even sweatpants look sexy, Megan managed to pull off the look perfectly.