See Pics

Megan Fox Stuns In Black Blazer With Barely There Chain Top Underneath After Date Night With MGK

megan fox
BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox sizzles in a black leather outfit as she and Machine Gun Kelly leave a party in Hollywood. The hot couple were spotted leaving the celeb-favorite Chrome Hearts retail store on Thursday evening (June 10). The 35-year-old actress teamed her leather miniskirt with an animal print handbag and perspex heels. Her rocker beau, 31, wore a hot pink turtle neck, matching his lady with a leather jacket and pants. Both carried Chrome Hearts bags likely full of freebies from the glam event. Pictured: Megan Fox,Machine Gun Kelly Ref: SPL5231831 110621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Megan Fox and Machine gun Kelly have a romantic piggyback ride while taking selfies inside the vip lounge at the Mayweather fight in Miami. The rapper carried his girl all thw way to their luxury suites as fans and guest pointed at them doing a piggyback ride through the crowded corridors. 06 Jun 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: Brian Prahl / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA760672_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK Meets the family! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship continues to heat up as MGK attends one of Megan's family members Graduation ceremony at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. The event was limited to 4 per graduate due to Covid, meaning that Meghan and her rocker boyfriend watched the ceremony through a fence outside the sports field. Shot on 06/05/21. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Megan Fox has stepped out in nothing but a mesh shirt adorned with diamonds, and a black blazer which she paired with jeans and towering pumps.

Megan Fox looked incredible while leaving a photo shoot on June 11 in a daring mesh top. The 35-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a barely there diamond mesh shirt, along with a black blazer, cuffed grey jeans, and pair of black and white towering pumps. She styled her raven tresses in sleek, loose waves and rocked a dramatic, smoky eye makeup look. It came one day after she and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, stepped out at the Chrome Hearts event in Hollywood.

megan fox
Megan Fox. Image: BACKGRID

The celebrity couple both rocked leather looks, and Megan stunned in a high-waisted skintight black leather mini-skirt with a cropped black tank top and a cropped black leather moto jacket on top. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a similar look featuring baggy black leather trousers with a neon pink tee and a tight black leather jacket on top.

The duo are certainly proving that their relationship is just as strong as ever, after celebrating one year together. The sweet couple were seen wrapping their arms around each other while watching an outdoor graduation ceremony in Los Angeles on June 5. The rocker and the raven-haired beauty, both wore dark, long-sleeve shirts for the evening affair at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

megan fox
Megan Fox. Image: BACKGRID

The Transformers alum celebrated her one year anniversary with MGK just days prior. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” MGK (born Colson Baker) tweeted in the late hours on May 25, commemorating the anniversary of when Megan dropped the L-bomb. One year later, things are going strong, and MGK made sure to celebrate the anniversary of Megan saying those three words.

Their whirlwind relationship began when they met on the set of Randall Emmett‘s crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass. Most recently, Megan opened up on Lala Kent‘s podcast, saying she “knew right away” that he was her “twin flame”. She added, “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”