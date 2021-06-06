Machine Gun Kelly Snuggles Megan Fox Close At Outdoor Graduation Ceremony — See Pics

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looked loved up when they stepped out in Los Angeles, more than one year after the pair first started dating.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have proved their relationship is just as strong as ever, after celebrating one year together. They sweet couple were seen wrapping their arms around each other while watching an outdoor graduation ceremony in Los Angeles on June 5. The 31-year-old rocker and the raven-haired beauty, 35, both wore dark, long-sleeve shirts for the evening affair at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Event capacity was seemingly limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Megan and MGK watched from outside the sports field, as one of Megan’s family members graduated. The Transformers alum cut a casual figure in a pair of grey sweatpants and a brown top, along with white sneakers and a small Prada handbag. Her beau looked equally laid back in a black tee, grey pants, black boots, and a white pearl necklace which complemented his platinum blonde hair.

It comes just two weeks after the pair celebrated their one year anniversary. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” MGK (born Colson Baker) tweeted in the late hours on May 25, commemorating the anniversary of when Megan dropped the L-bomb. One year later, things are going strong, and MGK made sure to celebrate the anniversary of Megan saying those three words.

Their whirlwind relationship began when they met on the set of Randall Emmett‘s crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass. Most recently, Megan opened up on Lala Kent‘s podcast, saying she “knew right away” that he was her “twin flame”. She added, “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”