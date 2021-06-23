Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sexy Black Bra Top As She Pouts Her Big Lips In Gorgeous New Video

Watch Kylie Jenner get flirty with the camera in a new video!

Kylie Jenner showed off her flawless complexion and gorgeous figure in a new Instagram Story on June 23. The Kyle Skin founder, 23, stunned in a sexy black bra top in the video, pushing back her hair and getting flirty with the camera as Doja Cat played in the background.

Prior to the sultry video, Kylie previewed a new rose-scent body lotion set to join the Kylie Skin collection on June 28 on her IG Story, too. A new body wash in her signature coconut scent will also debut on that day. She shared a closer look at the new products in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “you guys know my obsession with this lotion, and my new rose scent is amazing,” she wrote, later adding of the coconut scent, “My new favorite combo.”

The video comes after Kylie and her former partner Travis Scott fueled reconciliation rumors earlier this month. The two have been linked since 2017 but split two years later in 2019. Prior to the split, they welcomed their first child, Stormi, 3, in 2018. A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the trio are a “united” family. “They spend a lot of time together and they don’t post about it,” the source said, adding that they “talk all of the time and have chemistry and admiration for each other.”

Reconciliation rumors reached a fever pitch when Kylie and Stormi flew out to New York City on June 15 to support the rapper at the Parsons Benefit, where he received an award. The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet — and perhaps more telling, during Travis’ speech, he referred to Kylie as his “wifey,” saying, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” per E! News.

Following the event, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two have a “wonderfully complex relationship that is full of complete support.” The source explained, “She and Travis are very, very happy right now, but they are also young and the pressure of having everyone trying to figure out their relationship and having opinions on it is a lot. But at some point you just have to do what makes you happy, and that’s where Kylie is at.”