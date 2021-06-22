Fashion

Brooke Shields, 56, & Daughters Rock Matching Swimsuits For Hamptons Beach Day

brooke shields
Aerie/ MEGA
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brooke Shields made waves as she hit the beach in a bikini in the Hamptons with her two daughters. The actress and model was joined by daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. All opted for different swimsuit silhouettes, but matched in the gingham print Aerie fabric. Shields wore Aerie’s Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top while daughter Rowan matched in the classic Gingham Puff Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit and Grier wore the Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top accompanied with the high-waisted Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom. The mother-daughter trio were spotted posing up a storm on Southampton Beach in New York state on Sunday 20 June. Aerie’s new Summer ‘21 swim collection includes a variety of bikinis, bandeaus, one-piece silhouettes and more, accented with safari details, versatile prints and new, shiny textures that are perfect for mixing-and-matching. Styles from the brand’s Real Good Swim collection features swimwear made from pre-consumer recycled nylon yarns (not plastic water bottles). The fabrication allows for the super soft hand-feel while benefiting the world and minimizing waste, one trend at a time. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Brooke Shields hits the beach with daughters Rowan and Grier in matching Aerie swimsuits in Southampton, New York on Sunday 20 June, 2021. Photo credit: Aerie/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764169_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and her man Corey Gamble go on a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas! Kris, wearing a white beach dress, has the wind lift her dress up revealing lots leg underneath! Shot on 05/31/21. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St. Barts, FRANCE - Exclusive... 51778032 Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova and her son Oliver Ocasek enjoying a day on the beach in St. Barts, France on June 20, 2015. Pauling still has a rocking bikini body at the age of 50. *** NO FRANCE, NO GERMANY, NO ITALY, NO SPAIN*** FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO GERMANY,NO ITALY,NO FRANCE,NO SPAIN Pictured: Paulina Porizkova BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Brooke Shields & her gorgeous daughters rocked matching gingham swimsuits for a fun beach day in the Hamptons & they all looked fabulous!

When it comes to Brooke Shields, 56, the actress does not age a day and she proved that as she posed alongside her two gorgeous daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, as they all rocking matching swimsuits. The mother and daughters enjoyed a fun beach day in the Hamptons when they all chose to rock black and white gingham swimsuits from Aerie. All three ladies opted to have a fun photoshoot on the beach as Brooke opted to wear the Aerie Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top with mid-rise bottoms, putting her toned stomach on full display. Grier followed her mom as she also wore a two-piece featuring a spaghetti strap ruched top with high-rise bottoms while Rowan rocked an off-the-shoulder, puff sleeve one-piece. They all chose to wear choker necklaces and at one point they even rocked matching orange bucket hats.

brooke shields
Brooke Shields & her daughters Rowan & Grier looked fabulous as they all posed in matching gingham Aerie bikinis on the beach in the Hamptons for a fun beach day & photoshoot. (Aerie/ MEGA)

All three ladies looked gorgeous for their photoshoot and they all looked like they were having an absolute blast. After posing for a bunch of photos and selfies, Brooke went for a dip in the ocean to cool off. We love seeing Brooke with her daughter because they’re all super close. Just a few weeks ago, Rowan had her senior prom and she chose to wear the same iconic silk red strapless gown that her mother wore to the 1998 Golden Globes. Just a few days after her prom, Rowan graduated high school when she chose to wear a high-neck white silky gown with a slit down the front.

We love seeing Brooke have fun with her daughters and it’s amazing to watch them grow up and look just like their famous mother.