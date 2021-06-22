Brooke Shields, 56, & Daughters Rock Matching Swimsuits For Hamptons Beach Day

Brooke Shields & her gorgeous daughters rocked matching gingham swimsuits for a fun beach day in the Hamptons & they all looked fabulous!

When it comes to Brooke Shields, 56, the actress does not age a day and she proved that as she posed alongside her two gorgeous daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, as they all rocking matching swimsuits. The mother and daughters enjoyed a fun beach day in the Hamptons when they all chose to rock black and white gingham swimsuits from Aerie. All three ladies opted to have a fun photoshoot on the beach as Brooke opted to wear the Aerie Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top with mid-rise bottoms, putting her toned stomach on full display. Grier followed her mom as she also wore a two-piece featuring a spaghetti strap ruched top with high-rise bottoms while Rowan rocked an off-the-shoulder, puff sleeve one-piece. They all chose to wear choker necklaces and at one point they even rocked matching orange bucket hats.

All three ladies looked gorgeous for their photoshoot and they all looked like they were having an absolute blast. After posing for a bunch of photos and selfies, Brooke went for a dip in the ocean to cool off. We love seeing Brooke with her daughter because they’re all super close. Just a few weeks ago, Rowan had her senior prom and she chose to wear the same iconic silk red strapless gown that her mother wore to the 1998 Golden Globes. Just a few days after her prom, Rowan graduated high school when she chose to wear a high-neck white silky gown with a slit down the front.

We love seeing Brooke have fun with her daughters and it’s amazing to watch them grow up and look just like their famous mother.