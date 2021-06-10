Brooke Shields Is So Proud As Daughter, 18, Graduates HS & Performs At Ceremony — Watch

After her daughter Rowan wore her Golden Globes gown to prom, Brooke Shields shared another proud mom moment — Rowan’s graduation!

Brooke Shields is one proud mom! The supermodel took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and video of her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 18, ahead and during her high school graduation ceremony. “My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration #waterproofmascara,” Brooke captioned the collection of pics and vids. The first showed Rowan walking into the ceremony with her acoustic guitar in hand, looking back at the camera smiling. The recent grad rocked a cream-colored dress with a matching caped blazer — so cute! The following video was of her performance, in which she sang a beautiful acoustic rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s “Photograph,” which is a perfect pick for a graduation celebration! Then, Brooke shared a video of Rowan accepting her diploma — such a proud moment!

Many of Brooke’s famous friends commented their praise of Rowan’s incredible talent! “Rowan- you are a super star! So proud of you… and that VOICE!!!” Ali Wentworth gushed. “OH MY GOODNESS! She is so talented!! Congratulations!!” Debra Messing added. Glenn Close even sent her “Congratulations!!” as did Constance Zimmer. According to her personal Instagram, Rowan will be attending Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC in the fall.

The graduation comes shortly after Brooke revealed her 18-year-old rocked her mom’s 1998 Golden Globes gown to prom. Rowan dazzled in Brooke’s iconic strapless red gown that she wore when she received her second Golden Globe nom for her role in the NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan. “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom,” the Calvin Klein model gushed in her Instagram post, hugging her daughter ahead of the prom festivities. “Proud mama!” she added. Rowan looked just as stunning as her mom did in the gown!