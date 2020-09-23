Former child actor Brooke Shields has been one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood for decades! Take a look back at her transformation over the years.

A-lister Brooke Shields has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. Over the years, we’ve seen her rise to prominence as a child actor, star in major modeling campaigns, and even graduate from an Ivy League university. The daughter of a New York City actress and socialite, Brooke was destined for the spotlight, and made her modeling debut at just 11 months old. It was her star turn in 1978’s Pretty Baby however, that catapulted her to stardom and earned her critical acclaim.

At the tender age of 14, in 1980, Brooke became the youngest person to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine, and went on to star in a controversial campaign for Calvin Klein. It featured the tagline, “you want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” Throughout the 80s, she also starred in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, however she announced a hiatus from acting in 193 to complete her bachelor’s degree in Romance Languages at Princeton University.

Brooke then returned to the industry, this time on the small screen. She starred in NBC’s Suddenly Susan from 1996 to 2000 in a role which earned her two Golden Globe nominations. Later down the line, Brooke took on a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU. She was cast by the show’s star Mariska Hargitay, who told HL back in 2017 that she approached Brooke after seeing her in an episode of Nightcap. “She said on that day, ‘We’ve got this storyline and not only do I want to direct you, but there is so much more to you than we’ve had a chance to see.’”

Along with acting, Brooke has also continued starring in modeling campaigns, and opened up in 2018 about appearing in a body-positive swimwear bikini campaign. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks,” Brooke said at the time. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood. At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”

She partnered with Swimsuits For All, and helped to launch a size-inclusive Power Suit campaign that encouraged women of all ages and sizes to strut their stuff in stylish bikinis. Scroll through our gallery above to see more pics of Brooke from over the years, and some of her career highlights!