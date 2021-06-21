Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Their Marriage Status Revealed After She Was Spotted With Diamond Band

Gwen Stefani sparked marriage rumors when she was photographed wearing a diamond band on her left hand and now we’re learning what that means when it comes to their ‘tight lipped wedding plans.’

Are Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 45, already married? That’s the one question a lot of fans are asking after the engaged beauty was spotted wearing a diamond band on her left hand during a stroll in Los Angeles on June 15. It turns out the lovebirds, who have been planning their wedding ever since Blake popped the question in Oct. 2020, haven’t said “I do” quite yet but are continuing to keep things private, according to one source.

“ Gwen & Blake did not get married,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re still really happy and engaged and doing well. Nothing has changed in their relationship. They’re keeping any wedding details and plans tight lipped. Even her closest friends don’t know many details on anything involving the wedding.”

It seems like the joy that can be found in the element of surprise is a big factor in why they’re keeping plans under wraps. “They seem to want everything to be a surprise, but they can’t wait to really be husband and wife,” the source explained. “They were literally laughing over the rumors that they did in fact get married. They both like to mess with everyone at times and that’s really all it was.”

Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, , and has been seen taking them on several outings over the years. “happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much @blakeshelton gx,” the loving fiancee wrote in the caption for a series of photos that showed Blake with her sons. In the midst of their upcoming wedding, Gwen made headlines when she shared a sweet Father’s Day message for her husband-to-be on June 20. The country crooner has formed a special bond with Gwen’s sons,, 15,, 12, and, 7, who she shares with ex, , and has been seen taking them on several outings over the years. “happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much @blakeshelton gx,” the loving fiancee wrote in the caption for a series of photos that showed Blake with her sons.