See Pic

Emma Roberts Rocks High-Waisted, Frayed Jean Shorts & Striped Tank 6 Mos. After Giving Birth

Emma Roberts
Patriots Pics/BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Emma Roberts, is spotted hitting up a vintage/used clothing vendor at the Boston Open Market in Copley Square. She also hit up Bacco's, a fine wine and cheese shop near the square. At one point some fans chatted her up and the star was all smiles. Pictured: Emma Roberts BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Mila Kunis is out and about in Beverly Hills sporting a chic striped top and jean shorts for the outdoor occasion. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A slimmed down Rebel Wilson gets to work on the set of 'Senior Year' in Atlanta, Georgia. Rebel who was best known for her role in Pitch Perfect as ‘fat Amy’ has lost over 60 pounds in the past year. The actress revealed her weight loss motivation in a recent interview with Shape saying, " was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go.'' 'Senior Year' is about a thirty-seven-year-old woman who wakes up from a twenty-year-coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader. *Shot on June 10, 2021* Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 12 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer

Emma Roberts took time off from filming her new romantic comedy to check out the local markets in Boston over the weekend.

Emma Roberts was out shopping at a local market in Boston over the weekend. She was pictured looking at vintage clothing and picking up some cheese and wine from Bacco’s Fine Foods, and she looked fantastic.

The Holidate actress, 30, wore a black and white striped tank top with frayed, high-waisted denim shorts paired with black Birkenstock sandals. Emma was seen perusing around the Boston Open Market in Copley Square and trying on a baggy red polka dot blazer, as she kept a low profile by wearing her hair in a bun and sporting black sunglasses.

Emma Roberts
Patriot Pics/BACKGRID

Missing from the new mother’s side, as she shopped at Copley Square on Sunday, was her boyfriend, fellow-actor Garrett Hedlund, 36, and their baby boy, Rhodes Hedlund, 6 months. However, The Boston Globe reports that Garrett and Rhodes are in town with Emma while she films her new movie, About Fate; where she plays a woman who believes in love but has a hard time finding its true meaning. Joining the American Horror Story alum is actress Madelaine Petsch, who is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom on the hit CW series Riverdale.

Aside from staring in a new romantic comedy, Emma is also set to appear as a guest judge in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, which premieres on June 24 on Paramount+.

 

Following her split from with fellow actor Evan Peters in 2019, Emma quickly found love again with Garrett just a few months later. The two remained very tight-lipped about their relationship until June 2020, when news broke that Emma and Garrett were expecting their first child together. The actress gushed about her baby boy in January 2021, writing on Instagram, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right, our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

In May 2021, Emma shared the first official photo of her son on her Instagram account for Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day,” wrote the star as she cradled her newborn son, who was bundled in a soft off-white baby blanket and wearing a beige beanie to keep warm. Emma opted for a similar color palette, wearing a white off-shoulder dress as her golden locks cascaded down her shoulders.