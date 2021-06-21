Emma Roberts Rocks High-Waisted, Frayed Jean Shorts & Striped Tank 6 Mos. After Giving Birth

Emma Roberts took time off from filming her new romantic comedy to check out the local markets in Boston over the weekend.

Emma Roberts was out shopping at a local market in Boston over the weekend. She was pictured looking at vintage clothing and picking up some cheese and wine from Bacco’s Fine Foods, and she looked fantastic.

The Holidate actress, 30, wore a black and white striped tank top with frayed, high-waisted denim shorts paired with black Birkenstock sandals. Emma was seen perusing around the Boston Open Market in Copley Square and trying on a baggy red polka dot blazer, as she kept a low profile by wearing her hair in a bun and sporting black sunglasses.

Missing from the new mother’s side, as she shopped at Copley Square on Sunday, was her boyfriend, fellow-actor Garrett Hedlund, 36, and their baby boy, Rhodes Hedlund, 6 months. However, The Boston Globe reports that Garrett and Rhodes are in town with Emma while she films her new movie, About Fate; where she plays a woman who believes in love but has a hard time finding its true meaning. Joining the American Horror Story alum is actress Madelaine Petsch, who is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom on the hit CW series Riverdale.

Aside from staring in a new romantic comedy, Emma is also set to appear as a guest judge in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars, which premieres on June 24 on Paramount+.

Following her split from with fellow actor Evan Peters in 2019, Emma quickly found love again with Garrett just a few months later. The two remained very tight-lipped about their relationship until June 2020, when news broke that Emma and Garrett were expecting their first child together. The actress gushed about her baby boy in January 2021, writing on Instagram, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right, our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

In May 2021, Emma shared the first official photo of her son on her Instagram account for Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day,” wrote the star as she cradled her newborn son, who was bundled in a soft off-white baby blanket and wearing a beige beanie to keep warm. Emma opted for a similar color palette, wearing a white off-shoulder dress as her golden locks cascaded down her shoulders.