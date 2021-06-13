Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Black Bikini & Cowboy Boots As She Laughs: ‘LOL’ — See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a fun-loving photo of herself swinging her head back and enjoying a laugh while showing off her figure in a stylish two-piece swimsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, looked like she was having a great Sunday when she shared her latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was standing outside and throwing her head back laughing while rocking a flattering black bikini under a tan short-sleeved button-down patterned shirt. She also wore dark-colored cowboy boots and a tan baseball cap as her long locks were down and draped over her shoulders.

“lololol,” Kourtney wrote in the caption of the post, which brought about several fun responses. “I love this ENERGY!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “girl, you are gorgeous.” A third simply but effectively wrote, “Wow” and a fourth called her “cowgirl kourt.” Many more shared heart-eyed emojis that signified their love of the post.

Before Kourtney got attention for her most recent social media pic, she made headlines for being photographed making out with her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, while standing outside on a sidewalk on June 4. She was wearing a white tank top and Daisy Dukes during the outing and added black high-top Converse sneakers to top the look off. The Blink 182 drummer showed off his tattoos by going shirtless and only wore black pants, sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Kourtney and Travis have seemed inseparable since they went public with their romance earlier this year and neither have been afraid to show off numerous PDA-filled moments together. They also share different types of fun activities they do like when Travis braided Kourtney’s hair or when he got a tattoo in honor of her.

“Travis has completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can,” a source told HollywoodLife about the musician’s feelings for his girlfriend back in March. “Travis isn’t only attracted to her because obviously she’s hot, but she can be goofy, she’s incredibly smart, independent, knows what she wants out of life, and loves being adventurous…He sees her as the total package and he adores the fact that she’s opened her heart up to him, too.”

Before she started her relationship with Travis, whom she’s been friends with for years, Kourtney was with Scott Disick, 38, but they split in 2015. The former lovebirds share children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, together, and although there’s been some chatter about them getting back together, especially from her family, she recently revealed she feels he’s “all talk” and his “substance issues” is what caused them to break up. “I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” she told Andy Cohen in a trailer for the upcoming KUWTK reunion special.

Like his ex, Scott has romantically moved on since their breakup and is now dating Amelia Hamlin, 20.