Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Long Fishtail Braid by BF Travis Barker – See Pic

True love! Travis Barker style girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s gorgeous raven locks into a long braided style.

Travis Barker, 45, can add hair dresser to his resumé! Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42, revealed that the Blink 182 alum was was responsible for her gorgeous, long braid on Monday, May 31. Her raven-colored hair was styled to perfection by the rocker, which she was clearly loving as she enjoyed her long weekend at mom Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, CA. Kourt was sitting on a bed and facing a television in the photo, wearing what appeared to be a silk robe from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line.

Travis and Kourtney have been virtually inseparable lately, last taking their romance to Disneyland — a.k.a. the happiest place on earth (and Kourt’s fave spot). The Poosh founder once again took to social media to share highlights from the magical outing with her fans, along with several sweet photos of Travis! The couple held hands in front of the iconic “it’s a small world” building, and again for a ride on the merry-go-round in Fantasyland. The duo were joined by their kids, including her three with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and his daughters with Shanna Moakler, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

The eldest Kardashian sister also skipped out on Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila launch on May 21 to support Travis at a Las Vegas show that same weekend! Kourt watched by the side of the stage as Travis played a set, going all in with the beat. So sweet! Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even added some ink to her tattooed beau: Kourt added the words, “I Love You” to Travis’ arm for the ultimate romantic gesture (notably, he also got her name tattooed).

“Travis has completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can,” a source told HollywoodLife back in March. “Travis isn’t only attracted to her because obviously she’s hot, but she can be goofy, she’s incredibly smart, independent, knows what she wants out of life, and loves being adventurous…He sees her as the total package and he adores the fact that she’s opened her heart up to him, too. Travis may seem like he has a tough exterior, but he really does have a soft side and loves the sweet things Kourtney does like the romantic love notes. It makes his heart melt,” the insider added.