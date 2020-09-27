Scott Disick was seen spending some quality time on the beach with his two youngest kids, while their mom Kourtney Kardashian grabbed lunch nearby.

Scott Disick, 37, is making the most of the warm weather with his son Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8. The father-of-three was spotted hanging out with his two youngest kids, going for a stroll on the beach in Malibu on September 26. The Talentless mogul opted for an on trend, tie-dyed button down top which he paired with blue and white shorts and a black baseball cap worn backwards.

He also accessorized with a gold watch for the casual outing, and went shoeless alongside his kids. Little Penelope rocked a monochromatic outfit including a black tee and matching black bike shorts, while her little bro’ donned a white t shirt and black board shorts. He showed off his new hairstyle, which featured a trimmed mohawk — quite the departure from his once long locks.

Meanwhile, their mom Kourtney Kardashian, 41, grabbed lunch nearby with her 19-year-old BFF, TikTok influencer Addison Rae. The social media star took to her Instagram story, posting a boomerang of her mega-famous pal enjoying lunch. Scott also took to his Instagram, sharing a new snap of himself and little Reign living large in a luxury SUV. “Killing it,” he captioned the pic, which showed the littlest member of the Kardashian-Disick clan climbing on the car’s leather seats.

Of course, he showed off his freshly cut ‘do in the pic! Reign made waves earlier this year when his mom posted an emotional photo of him, revealing he had all of his hair chopped off. “I am not ok,” she said. It was a complete 180 from the super long style that Reign has become renowned for, both on and off KUWTK. His parents Kourtney and Scott have both shared dozens of pics of their adorable one’s new haircut in the weeks since it happened. The Flip It Like Disick star called him his “sunshine” in a cute snap of them cuddling up on a boat back in mid-August. So sweet!