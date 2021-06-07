Tweets

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back At Hater Who Says She Looks Like An ‘Alien’ In New Migraine Ad

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to respond to a hater’s hurtful comment, saying of the unkind words that she will ‘take it as long as I can help’ those who struggle with migraines.

Khloe Kardashian was over toxicity on social media when she responded to a hater who referred to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, as an ‘alien.’ The reality TV star and Good American mogul’s response came after one Twitter user commented on an ad featuring Khloe Kardashian endorsing Nurtec ODT, a medication used for “acute treatment of migraine and preventative treatment of episodic migraine in adults.” The Twitter user commented on the ad, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

Khloe saw the comment, and immediately responded to the hater’s words. “Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence,” the mother-of-one wrote. “I [SIC] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

A Twitter user left a comment on a new ad featuring Khloe Kardashian, via Twitter.

Khloe didn’t stop there, though. After issuing her first response, she had an exchange with another Twitter user, who pointed out that Khloe took part in the commercial as she has a history of struggling with migraines. “I’ve been suffering since the 6 grade. This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me. I’ve tried everything,” Khloe wrote.

Khloe Kardashian responds to someone’s comment on Twitter, via Twitter.

“All I want to do is help even a handful of peps. So if others want to be mean… I’ll take it as long as I can help some others.” This isn’t the first time that Khloe has had to shut down haters who question her looks. In fact, the reality TV star has taken to social media in the past to address hurtful remarks about her appearance.

Khloe Kardashian’s exchange with another Twitter user, via Twitter.

In March 2021, Khloe spoke out against how such comments have impacted her. “What I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence,” she wrote in a comment on Instagram. “Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right.”