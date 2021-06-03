‘KUWTK’ Preview: Khloe Reveals Why She’s Hesitant To Move To Boston With Tristan

In this sneak peek from the June 3 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe weighs her options regarding whether or not she wants to move to Boston with Tristan Thompson.

The June 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians takes place after Tristan Thompson’s trade to the Boston Celtics at the end of Nov. 2020. In a new clip from the episode, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian chat with Khloe Kardashian about whether or not she’d consider moving across the country to be with Tristan. They tell Khloe that Tristan “really wants” her to move to Boston, along with their daughter, True Thompson, of course.

However, Khloe is a bit hesitant. “I’m not opposed to Boston but once you have kids it’s different,” Khloe explains. “True has her whole live in L.A. — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house. It’s COVID, so I can’t just take her to Boston and go find classes there. Everything’s shut down. I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do? Take her there to be in a condo there and stay inside some walls?”

Of course, her sisters understand, but Kim plays devil’s advocate for the NBA star. “I feel like he was probably so used to being home with you guys every single day and seeing True [during COVID],” Kim says. “That was probably hard for him to be taken away from all of that.”

Khloe admits that the time together was “great” for her relationship with Tristan because they were able to “work on certain things”. In a confessional, she adds, “I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston. He’s there all by himself and we’ve spent so much time together during COVID. I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults, and especially toddlers. I think there’s been so much change for True right now, I just don’t want to uproot her and remove her from all the things that she’s familiar with.”

Khloe and True did fly to Boston to spend the holidays with Tristan. However, at this point, six months later, she has not moved there full-time yet. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on E!