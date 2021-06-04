Travis Scott Runs Through A Red Light & Stop Sign On His Way To Pick Up Stormi — Watch

Travis Scott’s fast driving was caught on camera as he headed to a playground in Beverly Hills to pick up his daughter, Stormi Webster.

Travis Scott appeared to be in a rush on his way to pick up his three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on June 3. The 29-year-old rapper’s Mercedes-Benz G Wagon Cabriolet did not pause for a red light or stop sign as he whisked through the roads in Beverly Hills on Thursday. At the aforementioned stop light, he also made a left turn to get around a car that was stopped in front of the red light, as you can see in this video.

HollywoodLife can not independently verify that last claim, and we have reached out to Travis’s rep for comment. The drive ended with a stop at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, where Stormi was with Travis’s security team, according to TMZ. The “goosebumps” rapper parked his car outside the playground (as you can see in the photo above) and reportedly “spoke to the security guards,” the outlet added. He then left with Stormi in tow while allegedly driving “erratically” away, claimed the photog who filmed Travis on the road.can not independently verify that last claim, and we have reached out to Travis’s rep for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) Travis Scott with his daughter, Stormi Webster, at a Target in Houston over Memorial Day weekend. [Instagram/@kyliesnapchat]

It’s unclear why Travis was driving fast that afternoon, or if he was simply trying to maintain distance from the photog. The video surfaced after the chart-topper returned from a visit in his hometown of Houston in Texas, where he brought his ex Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi to visit family.

Before the flight home, the family of three enjoyed a playful water balloon fight on Memorial Day (May 31), which capped off a weekend of fun activities like a family trip to Target and a visit to the playground. Travis and Kylie looked closer than ever as they took a spin around one of the playground contraptions.