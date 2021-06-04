Watch

Travis Scott Runs Through A Red Light & Stop Sign On His Way To Pick Up Stormi — Watch

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

Travis Scott’s fast driving was caught on camera as he headed to a playground in Beverly Hills to pick up his daughter, Stormi Webster.

Travis Scott appeared to be in a rush on his way to pick up his three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on June 3. The 29-year-old rapper’s Mercedes-Benz G Wagon Cabriolet did not pause for a red light or stop sign as he whisked through the roads in Beverly Hills on Thursday. At the aforementioned stop light, he also made a left turn to get around a car that was stopped in front of the red light, as you can see in this video.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott is pictured picking up his daughter, Stormi Webster, at a playground in Beverly Hills, CA on June 3, 2021. [BACKGRID]
The drive ended with a stop at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, where Stormi was with Travis’s security team, according to TMZ. The “goosebumps” rapper parked his car outside the playground (as you can see in the photo above) and reportedly “spoke to the security guards,” the outlet added. He then left with Stormi in tow while allegedly driving “erratically” away, claimed the photog who filmed Travis on the road. HollywoodLife can not independently verify that last claim, and we have reached out to Travis’s rep for comment. 

Travis Scott with his daughter, Stormi Webster, at a Target in Houston over Memorial Day weekend. [Instagram/@kyliesnapchat]

It’s unclear why Travis was driving fast that afternoon, or if he was simply trying to maintain distance from the photog. The video surfaced after the chart-topper returned from a visit in his hometown of Houston in Texas, where he brought his ex Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi to visit family.

Travis Scott with Kylie Jenner in Houston over Memorial Day weekend. [Instagram/@kyliesnapchat]

Before the flight home, the family of three enjoyed a playful water balloon fight on Memorial Day (May 31), which capped off a weekend of fun activities like a family trip to Target and a visit to the playground. Travis and Kylie looked closer than ever as they took a spin around one of the playground contraptions. 
The Texas getaway happened after Kylie reacted to a report that claimed she and Travis were in an open relationship.  “You guys really just make up anything…I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship. But it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true,” Kylie wrote in a couple of tweets posted on May 21. This wasn’t Kylie’s way of saying they were in a monogamous relationship, either, according to what an insider told us. “Kylie and Travis’ relationship hasn’t changed at all. They spend a lot of time together and they don’t post about it,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of June, who added that Travis is “a very hands on father.” 