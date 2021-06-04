Watch
Travis Scott Runs Through A Red Light & Stop Sign On His Way To Pick Up Stormi — Watch
Travis Scott’s fast driving was caught on camera as he headed to a playground in Beverly Hills to pick up his daughter, Stormi Webster.
Travis Scott appeared to be in a rush on his way to pick up his three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on June 3. The 29-year-old rapper’s Mercedes-Benz G Wagon Cabriolet did not pause for a red light or stop sign as he whisked through the roads in Beverly Hills on Thursday. At the aforementioned stop light, he also made a left turn to get around a car that was stopped in front of the red light, as you can see in this video.
Travis Scott with his daughter, Stormi Webster, at a Target in Houston over Memorial Day weekend. [Instagram/@kyliesnapchat]
Travis Scott with Kylie Jenner in Houston over Memorial Day weekend. [Instagram/@kyliesnapchat]