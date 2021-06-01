Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Return To LA Together After Visiting His Family In Texas — New Pics

Kylie Jenner was spotted getting off her $72 million private jet with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, following a family getaway to Houston. An insider shared Kylie and Travis’s relationship status after this trip!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are continuing to be inseparable as a co-parenting team, despite separating in 2019. This time, the 23-year-old cosmetics mogul and 29-year-old rapper were seen disembarking from Kylie’s private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, May 31. Their daughter Stormi Webster, 3, was also seen getting off the plane while wearing a bright yellow Fendi dress.

The family of three was returning from a Memorial Day weekend trip in Houston, the Texas city where Travis grew up. Kylie, Travis and Stormi were all seen shopping at a Target in the city on Saturday (May 30); Stormi’s parents were also filmed goofing around at a playground together that very same day!

While visiting the city where Stormi’s grandparents live, Kylie and her mini-me also had a fashionable photo shoot; Kylie opted for a denim-on-denim look, while Stormi looked stylish as always in a graphic print tee and Nike high-top shoes. Stormi looked just as fashionable in a Fendi dress for Memorial Day — the same one she wore for the return trip home to LA — which she also rocked for a water balloon fight with her parents!

This family reunion doesn’t indicate a romantic reunion for Kylie and Travis, however. “Kylie and Travis’ relationship hasn’t changed at all. They spend a lot of time together and they don’t post about it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on June 1. The insider added, “They are a united family and talk all of the time and have chemistry and admiration for each other.”

So, what you’re seeing is the result of healthy co-parenting! “They do family dinners and activities whenever Travis is in town. He’s a very hands on father,” our insider added. Kylie and Travis also reunited to take Stormi to Disneyland in the middle of May.

Kylie and Travis’s Houston getaway happened a week after a report claimed that the exes were in an open relationship, which Kylie was quick to shut down. “You guys really just make up anything,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted on May 21, in response to the report. She added, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship. But it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”