Prince Michael Jackson, 24, Kisses His Girlfriend Molly Schirmang In Rare New PDA Pics

Prince Michael Jackson shared heartwarming photos with his girlfriend of four years, Molly Schirmang, in which they copied Jack and Rose’s iconic poses from ‘Titanic.’

Move over Jack and Rose, there’s a new power couple onboard this ship (with that ship being Instagram, that is). Prince Jackson, 24, made the social media app swoon with rare PDA photos featuring Michael Jackson‘s son and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang as they cozied up and kissed on a lake dock. However, for the last picture in the photo carousel that Prince shared on June 4, Molly got behind her boyfriend while he flashed the camera a passionate expression. It was just like that romantic scene in Titanic when Jack made Rose feel like she was “flying” on the ship — we can imagine Jack felt the same way, seeing how in love he is with Molly! “*titanic theme plays*,” Prince cheekily captioned the pictures below.

It appears that Prince and Molly were attending some sort of function, although Prince did not disclose why they were all dressed up. MJ’s son looked handsome in a light blue dress shirt, navy pants, loafers and handsome chain. Meanwhile, Molly looked just as captivating in a colorful print dress featuring a ruffled hem and sleeves, which she paired with slide sandals adorned with sun designs and gold jewelry. A small crowd could be seen seated behind the couple in one of the photos, which wasn’t taken by the lake.

Prince and Molly are clearly still feeling butterflies for one another, after celebrating their four-year anniversary in March. To commemorate the occasion, Prince compiled a slideshow highlighting their fond memories together: a trip to Rome, a visit to artist Yayoi Kusama‘s Infinity Mirrors Room, a vespa ride through the countryside, their graduation from Loyola Marymount University in 2019 (they were both students at the college), and more.

“Wow can’t believe it’s been 4 years con mi amor,” Prince captioned the four-year anniversary post, adding, “I’ve grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together. It’s so cool to see all the places we’ve been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food.”