Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted On Lunch Date In London: They Looked ‘Incredibly Cute’

Going strong! After months of keeping their romance low-key, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde resurfaced on a lunch date in London.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde out together, but the two were photographed having lunch together on June 3. In the picture, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Harry leaned in close to talk to the actress, while she appeared to have a smile on her face. “They looked incredibly cute together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the date. “They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands. Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house.”

Harry and Olivia met in 2020 on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling — a movie which she’s directing and he’s starring in. In November, Olivia confirmed that she had split from her longtime fiance, Jason Sudeikis, earlier in the year. She and Harry were then first linked at the beginning of Jan. 2021 when they attended a friend’s wedding together. It’s unclear when exactly the romance began.

After several other sightings that month, Olivia and Harry began to keep things much more low-key. The two have been enjoying some downtime in the U.K., and have managed to not be photographed together in quite a bit. However, that doesn’t mean things aren’t going great for the pair!

“They’ve been going on walks in the park and not hiding their relationship,” Entertainment Tonight’s source revealed. “They’ve grown even closer as a couple.” Jason has also been spending time in London to film the second season of Ted Lasso. He and Olivia have two children together, so being in the same city has been beneficial for their relationship as co-parents.

Olivia was previously married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 until the beginning of 2011. She started dating Jason later that year, and they got engaged in Jan. 2013. Their son, Otis, was born in 2014, followed by a daughter, Daisy, in 2016. Their engagement lasted seven years, as they never tied the knot.