Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Reunite On Set 1 Month After PDA At Friend’s Wedding — See Pics

Back together! Hot couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted on the set of their flick ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles, 26, and Olivia Wilde, 36, are back to work! The duo are currently filming Don’t Worry Darling together in Los Angeles, and were spotted on set Friday, Feb. 5. Olivia appeared to be wearing a wool red plaid jacket as she stood near a vehicle, keeping her face covered with a black mask. Her brunette hair was down and in a loose curl, likely styled for filming.

Harry looked dapper in a white blouse and black trouser combo, which his hair styled in a ’50s inspired ‘do. He rocked black leather dress shoes and a hooded raincoat. Olivia — who is also directing the movie — co-stars with Harry, Gemma Chan, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dita Von Teese. The period piece is set in 1950s California, following the life of an unhappy housewife living a seemingly perfect life in a utopian neighborhood.

This marks the first sighting of Harry and Olivia together in recent weeks, just a month after they were seen holding hands! The couple appeared to go public with their romance after the sweet PDA, which was at a wedding for the former One Direction singer’s agent in at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA on Jan. 3. Harry — who officiated the wedding — looked so handsome in a black suit with a velvet bow. He matched the lace trim on Olivia’s boho-chic floral dress with similar details on his blouse. The O.C. alum added a pink turban headband to her look while Harry held a glass of what appeared to be a scotch or bourbon.

While the love birds looked pretty smitten at the wedding, a source previously revealed it’s unlikely they will address their romance. “It’s highly unlikely that Harry will [verbally] confirm a relationship anytime soon, if at all,” a source close told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 18. “That’s just who Harry is.” Another insider also added that their 10 year age gap “doesn’t bother him at all,” and “a plus because he loves that dynamic.”

The PDA also came just two months after Olivia split from fiancé of seven years Jason Sudeikis, 45, The actors are parents to two kids together: son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. The exes appear to be on good terms, as they were seen reuniting in Los Angeles at her home on Jan. 4. For Harry’s part, he was last linked to Victoria’s supermodel Camila Rowe.