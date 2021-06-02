‘Supergirl’ Star Nicole Maines Reveals Why ‘It’s So Important’ To Celebrate Pride

Nicole Maines shared why it’s so important to celebrate Pride after all the hard work that the LGBTQ community does throughout the year.

Supergirl star Nicole Maines, 23, is used to celebrating Pride Month at the Los Angeles Pride parade. However, this past year has been an unprecedented time for so many, including the GLAAD Award nominee who is known by many fans as ‘Dreamer’, TV’s first transgender superhero on the CW hit series.

Although the pandemic kept her from honoring the tradition how she typically does, Nicole spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why it’s “so important” to celebrate nonetheless. “I will always celebrate Pride in my own way. Whether that’s public, whether that’s just in my apartment. I think the work we do is so important and so exhausting, and when we have an opportunity to celebrate, we have to take it,” Nicole said.

“I also think it’s important to take that moment to appreciate everything that’s fantastic and special about being queer,” the trans activist continued. “So I will be celebrating, even if it’s just alone in my apartment, I’ll do it.”

When Nicole was in high school she was barred from using the female bathroom after a complaint; however, in 2013 the Supreme Court ruled that denying a transgender student access to the bathroom consistent with their gender identity is unlawful. As a trans rights activist, she has been outspoken about the anti-trans bills and laws sweeping our nation.

“I think moving forward, we’re seeing activism becoming more and more fundamental. It always has been, but I think more and more people are woken up to the importance of the work we do year round and so hopefully that will continue to be a major part of Pride because we have a lot of work to do. We are fighting these bills with everything we have and we need people to spread the word and to talk about this,” she urged.

“It cannot just be in our own circles. We need allies, people to share this information, even if it doesn’t fit your [social media] account aesthetic or, ‘Oh, that’s not what I post.’ This is about children’s lives and this is about fundamental human rights. You can hit the retweet button. I don’t care what your content is.”