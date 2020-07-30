GLAAD Awards: Britney Spears, Halle Berry, Taylor Swift & More Best Dressed Of All-Time

The GLAAD Media Awards are here and we couldn’t be more excited! To celebrate we are taking a look back at some of the best dressed stars who have shown up and showed out at this fabulous gathering.

One of the most stylish celebrations each year happens to be the GLAAD Media Awards, which honors films, television shows, musicians and a diverse amount of people who have gone out of their way to proudly represent the LGBTQ community and issues surrounding it. The 31st version of the event this year, taking place July 30, is happening digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will still be a ton of fun as major stars like Cara Delevingne and Gabrielle Union are set to light up your computer screens.

The GLAAD Awards have attracted some of the biggest names in the business over the past three decades who have dazzled millions of people with the ensembles they rocked. Hot stars like Britney Spears, Halle Berry and Taylor Swift have slayed the red carpet in the past with their gorgeous outfits that we are still talking about to this day.

The ‘Hold It Against Me” singer, 38, looked absolutely ravishing at the 2018 awards in her glittery barely-there silver dress that showed off her amazing physique. She brought one heck of a handsome accessory as her super handsome boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, joined her that night where she accepted the Vanguard Award, an honor given to those who have made significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBT people.

Also on hand that evening was Oscar winner Halle, 53, who just like Britney has a history of working it on the red carpet in some of the sexiest outfits ever. She kept that tradition going that evening by stunning in a sizzling green dress that put her long legs on display.

Then there’s Taylor, who made a surprise appearance at the 2016 gathering in her version of a little black dress that had a very high slit. She is the latest recipient of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award which has also been presented to Janet Jackson, Madonna and Demi Lovato in the past.

There are so many more celebs who have left a fashionable impression at the GLAAD Awards to look at! To see more of the best dressed stars, click through our gallery above.