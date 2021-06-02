Kim Kardashian Celebrates Reaching 225 Million IG Followers By Wearing Tiny String Bikini

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram after reaching 225 million followers on Instagram! See the sexy bikini pics the mother-of-four shared to the social media platform.

Kim Kardashian reached 225 million followers on Instagram, and celebrated the achievement by posting two sexy bikini snaps. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, took to Instagram on June 2 and shared two photos that featured the star in a black string two-piece. The first photo captured Kim from the side, as she tossed her raven black hair back and closed her eyes, soaking up the sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The mother-of-four appeared to go makeup-free for the photo op and looked truly sun-kissed and stunning. The second snap was captured from behind, and Kim showed off her figure while donning some black shades and looking back at the camera, as she lounged by a luxurious, crystal blue pool. Kim was so stoked to have gained so many Instagram followers, and let her fans know how she felt in the caption to her post.

“225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE,” the mogul captioned the two photos. Fans totally fawned over the pictures Kim shared to her IG, and left a string of compliments in the comment section of her post. “We love you more,” one fan wrote. A few other Kim K admirers left a string of fire and heart emojis for the mom and mogul.

When it comes to tweeting, posting, and more, Kim is a total social media maven. The star loves sharing snapshots from her life, and fans have seen some major milestone moments — even with her kiddos! Kim took to Instagram on May 26 and shared the sweetest photos of two of her youngsters: five-year-old Saint and three-year-old Chicago West.

The two little ones looked super cute posing next to each other. Of course, Kim has posted more than just precious family moments. From swimsuit snaps, to posts about the latest edition to her SKIMS line, Kim has really given her fans a look at what so much of her life is all about. Fans cannot wait to see what she shares next!