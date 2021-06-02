Chris Hemsworth’s Arm Muscles Are Huge In New Photo After Wrapping Upcoming ‘Thor’ Film

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to commemorate the end of production on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’ Check out the picture of his muscular arms that he cheekily referred to as ‘super relaxed.’

That’s a wrap! Chris Hemsworth celebrated the end of production on Thor: Love and Thunder by taking to Instagram on June 2 and sharing a photo, which featured the actor’s bulging arm muscles. In the black and white snap, captured by photographer Jasin Boland, the Marvel actor, 37, posed in a pair of fitted jeans and a tank top. You can see the picture HERE.

The Aussie actor’s long, blondd locks framed his face, with some wisps of hair pulled back so fans could get a look at the star. Right next to Chris was actor, writer, and director Taika Waititi, with whom Chris worked on the previous Thor film — 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. The two were clearly in costume, and Chris’ touching and cheeky caption highlighted how much fun he had while making the movie!

“That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate,” Chris began the caption to his post, turning fans’ attention to his muscular arms! “The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two,” he said of the movie.

“Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!” The upcoming movie, slated for February 2022 release, will mark the ninth time that Chris has played Thor, dating all the way back to his first time wielding his hammer, Mjolnir, in 2011.

Chris will also be joined by a few familiar faces! The cast is stacked with lots of talent, including Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and more. Natalie Portman will also reprise her role as Jane Foster. Fans of the MCU have been looking forward to seeing the next installment of the film franchise, and Thor: Love and Thunder is bound to pack a punch — and plenty of thunder, of course.