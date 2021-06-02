Ben Affleck Spends Quality Time With Son Samuel, 9, After PDA With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was spotted dropping his nine-year-old son, Samuel, off at swim practice just after enjoying a night out in West Hollywood with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck spent some time with his nine-year-old son, Samuel, on Tuesday, June 1, in West Los Angeles. The actor and director, 48, was spotted wearing black jeans, a dark sweatshirt, and a black leather jacket upon arrival to the pool in Pacific Palisades. Ben also wore a pair of sunglasses and donned a protective face mask, which he wore while walking with his youngster.

Little Samuel, whom Ben shares with former wife Jennifer Garner, was seen wearing a blue wetsuit and a pair of Adidas flip flops. The father-son pair looked very sweet together, and Ben helped out his nine-year-old by carrying his backpack, likely full of everything he needed for the day’s swim practice. Ben’s recent outing with his son comes not long after the Justice League star was seen out with Jennifer Lopez.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 51, was photographed out with Ben on Memorial Day, May 31. The twosome, who recently spent some time in South Beach, FL, enjoyed the night dining out at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood. They looked incredibly content to be in each other’s company. But the two have been spotted out and about together quite frequently, as of late.

Ben and J.Lo sparked major romance speculation after they took a trip to a secluded spot in Montana earlier this month. Since then, it appears that the two are exploring their relationship, more than a decade after they called off their engagement, which ended in 2004. Years later, however, it seems that “Bennifer” might be back.

“Jennifer is still taking things slow with Ben,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It just sort of happened. She’s just seeing where things go and trying not to overthink or put pressure on it and Ben seems to be giving her all the time she needs. She’s calling the pace right now.”