‘Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan Reveals How He Lost 60 Lbs.: ‘I’m Not Going To Be Plump Anymore’

Reza Farahan chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about his weight loss journey, and how he’s ‘not embarrassed’ of his body after dropping 60 lbs. with new eating habits and workouts. See before and after pics, too!

Reza Farahan has a whole new lease on life after losing weight. The Shahs of Sunset star, 47, chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife during an episode of TVTalk as we celebrated our 100th episode on Instagram Live on May 24. “I’ve lost 60 something pounds from the very beginning until now,” Reza shared. And the Bravo personality is definitely feeling the positive results of all of his hard work.

“I’m not embarrassed to take my shirt off. There’s no tire. I can wear Adam’s pants,” Reza said, referencing his husband Adam Neely. “I’m a size 32 waist. I was wearing 38 waist, pushing 40, like go to “Big And Tall” and I’m not tall. I would be in the big section. I was huffing and puffing. It was affecting me,” Reza explained. The reality TV star went on to confess that he “wasn’t feeling physically the way I was feeling mentally and I just kind of wanted to get my body in line with how I felt and really the nutritionist and writing everything down for a week,” he explained.

So what was in store for Reza once he set his mind to putting his physical health first? “Don’t change your eating habits. Write every single thing that goes into your mouth in a journal. I told her my goals and she told me do this and you’ll get to your goals,” Reza explained. Of course, this was a months-long process, and Reza shared that by “September I started doing what she told me. I started intermittent fasting. I was very angry in the beginning. A little testy. I’m not going to lie,” the Shahs Of Sunset star explained, adding that the process “wasn’t all easy.”

While Reza confessed that he was “all over the place” at first, he eventually came around to how it was helping him. “After two weeks it was like, ‘Oh. This works for me.’ It’s very structured,” he explained. As for whether he’s going to try and drop a few more lbs., Reza has some other plans in mind!

“Honestly, I just do whatever I want now,” he proudly shared. “I want to make a line and be — I want to talk about how you can be skinny at this age and eat whatever you want. It’s like a new thing. This is my thing now. I’m not going to be plump anymore.”

